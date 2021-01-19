What’s on the horizon for bioethics? 2021 infographic published today

Today we have published our third annual ‘What’s on the horizon for bioethics?’ infographic. The infographic illustrates a wide range of developments in biological and medical research that will raise ethical issues in the short, medium and long-term.

We publish our interactive infographic as an output of our horizon scanning programme. Through, our horizon scanning programme, we keep an eye on developments in biological and medical research, and determine whether these areas might be worth further investigation by the Council – through workshops, briefing notes, in-depth inquiries, or other outputs (such as our blog). Our infographic is by no means a comprehensive review of scientific developments that raise ethical issues, but it is an opportunity for us to visualise some of them, consider some of the ethical issues, see their connections, and share them with others.

